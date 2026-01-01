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Coronet Head $10 Eagle

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Coronet Head $10 Eagle

Series in circulation for 70 years

Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht probably never dreamed his Liberty Head or Coronet design adapted for the $10 eagle beginning in 1838 would be used on that denomination until as late as ...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $10 Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $10 Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1856 No Motto1856 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 1,700 3,190 3,220 3,280 3,310 3,810 5,470 12,770 25,810 72,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856-O No Motto1856-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,910 4,500 4,840 6,470 11,910 18,920 47,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856-S No Motto1856-S No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 2,250 3,190 3,220 3,690 5,970 17,190 20,310 31,850 50,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1856 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1856 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 2,640.00 Heritage Auctions 91189 ANACS
1856 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1856 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 720.00 Heritage Auctions 7846 Details NGC