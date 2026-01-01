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Coronet Head $10 Eagle

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Coronet Head $10 Eagle

Series in circulation for 70 years

Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht probably never dreamed his Liberty Head or Coronet design adapted for the $10 eagle beginning in 1838 would be used on that denomination until as late as ...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $10 Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $10 Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1854 No Motto1854 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,000 1,850 3,190 3,220 3,280 3,310 6,410 10,160 22,950 40,630 56,360 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-O Large Date No Motto1854-O Large Date No Motto -.- -.- 1,600 1,850 2,650 3,000 3,650 -.- 4,750 9,000 21,000 -.- 32,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-O Small Date No Motto1854-O Small Date No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 3,080 3,130 3,000 3,190 3,440 4,220 11,030 20,440 28,130 37,380 50,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-S No Motto1854-S No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 2,200 3,190 3,280 4,220 8,250 21,690 33,800 53,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1854 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1854 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 810.00 Heritage Auctions 7875 Details NGC
1854 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1854 $10 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 7,200.00 Heritage Auctions 18398 Genuine PCGS