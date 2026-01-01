Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Coronet Head $10 Eagle

Enlarge
Enlarge
Coronet Head $10 Eagle

Series in circulation for 70 years

Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht probably never dreamed his Liberty Head or Coronet design adapted for the $10 eagle beginning in 1838 would be used on that denomination until as late as ...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Coronet Head $10 Eagle
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Coronet Head $10 Eagle
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Coronet Head $10 Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1853 No Motto1853 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,000 1,650 3,190 3,220 3,280 3,310 3,910 6,090 9,980 30,620 59,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853/2 No Motto1853/2 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,000 2,250 3,190 3,220 3,280 5,160 17,810 20,940 58,830 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853-O No Motto1853-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,150 2,350 3,440 4,090 6,590 10,760 22,310 42,810 71,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1853 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1853 $10 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 763.75 Heritage Auctions 8248 ANACS
1853 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1853 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 810.00 Heritage Auctions 25603 Details NGC