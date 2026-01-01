Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Coronet Head $10 Eagle

Enlarge
Enlarge
Coronet Head $10 Eagle

Series in circulation for 70 years

Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht probably never dreamed his Liberty Head or Coronet design adapted for the $10 eagle beginning in 1838 would be used on that denomination until as late as ...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Coronet Head $10 Eagle
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Coronet Head $10 Eagle
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Coronet Head $10 Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1852 No Motto1852 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 1,700 3,190 3,220 3,280 3,310 4,280 5,940 10,690 36,730 60,280 195,750 338,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852-O No Motto1852-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 3,080 6,310 7,750 7,440 9,780 13,750 26,560 94,250 120,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1852 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1852 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,080.00 Heritage Auctions 27543 Details NGC
1852 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1852 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,050.00 Heritage Auctions 27798 Details NGC