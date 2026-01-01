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Coronet Head $10 Eagle

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Coronet Head $10 Eagle

Series in circulation for 70 years

Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht probably never dreamed his Liberty Head or Coronet design adapted for the $10 eagle beginning in 1838 would be used on that denomination until as late as ...READ MORE

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Coronet Head $10 Eagle
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Coin values search results

Coronet Head $10 Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1847 No Motto1847 No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,130 1,700 3,190 3,220 3,280 3,310 4,560 5,780 10,170 32,180 55,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847-O No Motto1847-O No Motto 2,870 2,890 2,920 2,950 3,250 1,850 3,340 3,440 3,660 5,310 8,340 12,810 24,380 47,450 87,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1847 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1847 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 720.00 Heritage Auctions 23967 Details NGC
1847 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1847 $10 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 630.00 Heritage Auctions 8034 Details NGC