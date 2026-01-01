Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Coronet Head $10 Eagle

Enlarge
Enlarge
Coronet Head $10 Eagle

Series in circulation for 70 years

Mint Engraver Christian Gobrecht probably never dreamed his Liberty Head or Coronet design adapted for the $10 eagle beginning in 1838 would be used on that denomination until as late as ...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Coronet Head $10 Eagle
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Coronet Head $10 Eagle
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Coronet Head $10 Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1838 No Motto1838 No Motto 2,870 2,890 3,180 4,780 11,030 13,500 16,560 19,560 25,000 45,310 74,380 85,630 97,180 156,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,500,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1838 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1838 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 5,875.00 Heritage Auctions 4283 PCGS Genuine
1838 $10 -- Ex-Jewelry -- ANACS. 1838 $10 -- Ex-Jewelry -- ANACS. AU-50 3,525.00 Heritage Auctions 6568 ANACS