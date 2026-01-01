1804 $10 Crosslet 4 AU58 NGC. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A nominal mintage of 3,757 Capped Bust Right eagles was accomplished in 1804, but die evidence suggests at least some of those coins were dated 1803. Two die varieties of 1804-d

1804 $10 Crosslet 4 AU58 NGC. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A nominal mintage of 3,757 Capped Bust Right eagles was accomplished in 1804, but die evidence suggests at least some of those coins were dated 1803. Two die varieties of 1804-d

AU-58

58,750.00

5664

NGC