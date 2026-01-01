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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $10 Eagle

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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $10 Eagle

Blunders cause 30-year halt in $10 eagle production

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Was the Capped Bust $10 eagle a failure? Let's look at the facts.

• It failed to circulate widely.

• It ...READ MORE

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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $10 Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $10 Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 PF-63
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 PF-63
1804 1804 -.- 12,060 20,630 26,880 35,940 42,500 54,380 56,940 66,560 71,560 113,750 208,000 219,380 338,000 552,500 -.- -.- 2,500,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1804 $10 Crosslet 4 AU55 PCGS. 1804 $10 Crosslet 4 AU55 PCGS. AU-55 70,500.00 Heritage Auctions 4150 PCGS
1804 $10 Crosslet 4 AU58 NGC. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A nominal mintage of 3,757 Capped Bust Right eagles was accomplished in 1804, but die evidence suggests at least some of those coins were dated 1803. Two die varieties of 1804-d 1804 $10 Crosslet 4 AU58 NGC. BD-1, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A nominal mintage of 3,757 Capped Bust Right eagles was accomplished in 1804, but die evidence suggests at least some of those coins were dated 1803. Two die varieties of 1804-d AU-58 58,750.00 Heritage Auctions 5664 NGC