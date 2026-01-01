|1803 $10 Extra Star MS62 NGC.
|1803 $10 Extra Star MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|44,062.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4149
|NGC
|1803 $10 Extra Star MS62 NGC. BD-5, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State g/a. The 1803 Capped Bust Right eagle boasts a nominal mintage of 15,017 pieces, with six die varieties known for the date. The same obverse die was used to strike all six varieties,
|1803 $10 Extra Star MS62 NGC. BD-5, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State g/a. The 1803 Capped Bust Right eagle boasts a nominal mintage of 15,017 pieces, with six die varieties known for the date. The same obverse die was used to strike all six varieties,
|MS-62
|47,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3862
|NGC