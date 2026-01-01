1803 $10 Extra Star MS62 NGC. BD-5, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State g/a. The 1803 Capped Bust Right eagle boasts a nominal mintage of 15,017 pieces, with six die varieties known for the date. The same obverse die was used to strike all six varieties,

1803 $10 Extra Star MS62 NGC. BD-5, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State g/a. The 1803 Capped Bust Right eagle boasts a nominal mintage of 15,017 pieces, with six die varieties known for the date. The same obverse die was used to strike all six varieties,

MS-62

47,000.00

3862

NGC