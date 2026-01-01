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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $10 Eagle

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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $10 Eagle

Blunders cause 30-year halt in $10 eagle production

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Was the Capped Bust $10 eagle a failure? Let's look at the facts.

• It failed to circulate widely.

• It ...READ MORE

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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $10 Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $10 Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 PF-63
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 PF-63
1803 14 Reverse Stars 1803 14 Reverse Stars -.- -.- 16,500 18,500 22,500 25,000 32,500 -.- 35,000 42,500 65,000 -.- 105,000 140,000 275,000 -.- -.- -.-
1803 Large Reverse Stars 1803 Large Reverse Stars -.- -.- 12,500 15,000 20,000 22,500 26,500 -.- 32,500 35,000 47,500 -.- 52,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1803 Small Reverse Stars 1803 Small Reverse Stars 5,560 8,030 10,590 13,130 17,810 22,500 20,940 22,500 27,500 34,190 35,630 38,130 55,900 82,230 177,780 442,000 520,000 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1803 $10 Extra Star MS62 NGC. 1803 $10 Extra Star MS62 NGC. MS-62 44,062.50 Heritage Auctions 4149 NGC
1803 $10 Extra Star MS62 NGC. BD-5, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State g/a. The 1803 Capped Bust Right eagle boasts a nominal mintage of 15,017 pieces, with six die varieties known for the date. The same obverse die was used to strike all six varieties, 1803 $10 Extra Star MS62 NGC. BD-5, High R.4. Bass-Dannreuther Die State g/a. The 1803 Capped Bust Right eagle boasts a nominal mintage of 15,017 pieces, with six die varieties known for the date. The same obverse die was used to strike all six varieties, MS-62 47,000.00 Heritage Auctions 3862 NGC