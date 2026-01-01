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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $10 Eagle

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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $10 Eagle

Blunders cause 30-year halt in $10 eagle production

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Was the Capped Bust $10 eagle a failure? Let's look at the facts.

• It failed to circulate widely.

• It ...READ MORE

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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $10 Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $10 Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 PF-63
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 PF-63
1801 1801 5,910 10,310 11,720 14,560 17,310 19,500 19,940 21,060 23,060 28,560 32,940 33,750 47,910 65,000 141,120 351,000 -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1801 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1801 $10 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 9,400.00 Heritage Auctions 6565 PCGS Genuine
1801 $10 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1801 $10 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 9,400.00 Heritage Auctions 3800 PCGS Genuine