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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $10 Eagle

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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $10 Eagle

Blunders cause 30-year halt in $10 eagle production

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Was the Capped Bust $10 eagle a failure? Let's look at the facts.

• It failed to circulate widely.

• It ...READ MORE

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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $10 Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $10 Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 PF-63
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 PF-63
1800 1800 5,190 7,970 10,530 12,190 17,500 19,500 22,060 24,060 26,560 31,560 36,860 41,410 54,540 95,230 292,500 487,500 -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1800 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1800 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU-50 6,462.50 Heritage Auctions 4009 NGC Details
1800 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1800 $10 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU-50 7,637.50 Heritage Auctions 3946 NGC Details