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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $10 Eagle

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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $10 Eagle

Blunders cause 30-year halt in $10 eagle production

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Was the Capped Bust $10 eagle a failure? Let's look at the facts.

• It failed to circulate widely.

• It ...READ MORE

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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $10 Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $10 Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 PF-63
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 PF-63
1799 Large Obverse Stars 1799 Large Obverse Stars 6,060 9,340 13,060 14,810 17,440 19,000 19,690 22,310 24,190 26,940 34,130 40,630 48,690 75,000 168,350 312,000 572,000 -.-
1799 Small Obverse Stars 1799 Small Obverse Stars -.- -.- 11,500 13,500 19,000 20,000 23,500 -.- 28,500 33,500 38,500 -.- 58,500 82,500 175,000 -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1799 $10 Large Stars Obverse -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1799 $10 Large Stars Obverse -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 11,750.00 Heritage Auctions 6561 PCGS Genuiine
1799 $10 Large Stars Obverse -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1799 $10 Large Stars Obverse -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 11,162.50 Heritage Auctions 5119 NGC Details