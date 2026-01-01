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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $10 Eagle

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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $10 Eagle

Blunders cause 30-year halt in $10 eagle production

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Was the Capped Bust $10 eagle a failure? Let's look at the facts.

• It failed to circulate widely.

• It ...READ MORE

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Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $10 Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle $10 Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 PF-63
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 PF-63
1798/7 7X6 Stars 1798/7 7X6 Stars -.- -.- 33,130 53,130 91,880 200,000 173,130 179,380 218,750 437,500 546,000 585,000 1,072,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1798/7 9X4 Stars 1798/7 9X4 Stars -.- 10,160 17,810 31,940 45,940 50,000 70,310 76,560 86,880 110,940 136,500 165,750 318,500 380,250 -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1798/7 $10 9x4 Stars -- Repaired, Cleaned -- ANACS. 1798/7 $10 9x4 Stars -- Repaired, Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-45 22,325.00 Heritage Auctions 4145 ANACS
1798/7 $10 9x4 Stars AU50 PCGS. 1798/7 $10 9x4 Stars AU50 PCGS. AU-50 64,625.00 Heritage Auctions 5474 PCGS