1797 $10 Large Eagle -- Graffiti -- NCS. AU Details. BD-2, High R.4. Bas-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A number of pinscratches are present in the right obverse field, but this lightly worn specimen is quite attractive otherwise. The design elements are well

1797 $10 Large Eagle -- Graffiti -- NCS. AU Details. BD-2, High R.4. Bas-Dannreuther Die State b/b. A number of pinscratches are present in the right obverse field, but this lightly worn specimen is quite attractive otherwise. The design elements are well

AU-50

6,462.50

6821

CSN