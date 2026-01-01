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Capped Bust, Small Eagle $10 Eagle

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Capped Bust, Small Eagle $10 Eagle

Blunders cause 30-year halt in $10 eagle production

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Was the Capped Bust $10 eagle a failure? Let's look at the facts.

• It failed to circulate widely.

• It ...READ MORE

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Capped Bust, Small Eagle $10 Eagle
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Coin values search results

Capped Bust, Small Eagle $10 Eagle
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1795 13 Leaves 1795 13 Leaves 17,190 26,560 36,880 48,130 72,940 75,000 89,060 105,310 121,880 143,310 169,000 206,380 242,450 409,500 780,000 1,560,000 2,343,750
1795 9 Leaves 1795 9 Leaves 29,380 39,380 56,250 81,250 120,630 180,000 162,500 181,250 204,380 293,750 455,000 585,000 812,500 1,527,500 2,307,500 -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1795 $10 13 Leaves -- Damaged -- PCGS Genuine. 1795 $10 13 Leaves -- Damaged -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 17,625.00 Heritage Auctions 3797 PCGS Genuine
1795 $10 13 Leaves -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1795 $10 13 Leaves -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 35,250.00 Heritage Auctions 4540 NGC Details