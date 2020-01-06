Kirsten Petersen

Kirsten has been part of the coin world for most of her professional career. For more than 20 years now she has worked for the Austrian Mint helping to establish and build the Austrian Mint presence and successes in the international markets around the world. Kirsten began her numismatic career with the Royal Canadian Mint where she distinguished herself by creating numismatic programs such as "Canada 125", the proof Maple Leaf issues and the original Aviation silver program.