London Correspondent

John Andrew first wrote for Coin World and its related publications in 1973 and has been the London correspondent for Coin World for more than 40 years. In 2014, he was admitted to the Livery of The Worshipful Company of Art Scholars, the City of London’s 110th Livery Company. Andrew is also an Associate of the Livery of The Worshipful Company of Goldsmiths.