What it's like to sell a million dollar coin?

Coin World editor-at-large Steve Roach speaks with Melissa Karstedt of Stack’s Bowers Galleries about a lifetime of experience as an auctioneer.

This is a piece of sponsored content:

Melissa Karstedt was practically born in an auction house.

As the third generation of auctioneers in her family, the business and excitement of rare coin sales has been with her since childhood.

Last week, she spoke with Coin World editor-at-large Steve Roach and shared a few of details from the auction house floor from a perspective that very few within the hobby have.

