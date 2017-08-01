This is a piece of sponsored content:

Witter Coin is San Francisco’s oldest and finest coin store, founded in 1960. They have coins for collectors of all kinds and carry a large variety of PCGS, NGC and CAC approved coins.

In this sit-down with Coin World senior editor Jeff Starck, a representative of the firm discusses how the company has been able to survive in the city while so many other shops have shut down. In addition, the subject of the internet and how it will impact the store moving forward provides insights that trickle down to all corners of the hobby.

If you're in the Bay Area, stop by at 582 Market Street in San Francisco, or visit online.

