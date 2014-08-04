Videos
What is Coin Grading? PCGS Explains its Value to Coin Collectors
- Published: Aug 4, 2014, 4 AM
Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) provides collectors with maximum value, maximum liquidity and maximum security for their rare and collectible coins. In this short video, PCGS President Don Willis discusses how PCGS contributes these critical benefits to the coin market. www.pcgs.com
