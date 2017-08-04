Paul Gilkes interviews Silvano DiGenova of Tangible Investments.

Tangible Investments is one of the country’s leading coin dealers specializing in early American ultra-rare coins. Paul Gilkes interviews the company’s CEO and President, Silvano DiGenova, a recognized expert in rare coins of the United States. He has devoted his life to the study of rare coins and the Numismatic world of coin collecting as well as rare coin investments as a way to preserve wealth and earn substantial gains.

DiGenova was born in Italy and raised in Philadelphia, the birthplace of American coinage and currency. He rose quickly in the world of coin trading and became a millionaire trading rare coins before his 21st birthday. He is a 1999 Guinness Book of World Record holder for the largest private transaction in rare coins. As the co-founder of several different companies that have gone public, he has personally transacted more than $1 billion.

Silvano DiGenova is a Professional Numismatists Guild member, as is his entire staff of coin traders, and a co-founder of the PCGS grading service. As one of the leading authorities on rare coins and currency, Silvano has contributed to a number of magazine articles and book chapters on Numismatics. He co-authored the book The Investors Guide to United States Coins and has made dozens of television appearance.

Tangible Investment also deals in precious metals, fine estate jewelry, antiques, and fine art.

