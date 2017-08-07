Videos
Stack's Bowers Galleries improved website
- Published: Aug 7, 2017, 7 AM
This is a piece of sponsored content:
Over the last several years, Stack’s Bowers Galleries, one of the hobby’s leading firms, has carved a space on the web that collectors continue to gravitate toward. Coin World editor-at-large Steve Roach speaks with Vicken Yegparian, Stack’s Bowers’ vice president of numismatics, about how the firm’s new, user friendly online interface has been met with great acclaim, and how the shift of online-only auctions has amplified the firm’s traffic.
