The rise of Legend Rare Coin Auctions
- Published: Aug 1, 2017, 11 AM
This is a piece of sponsored content:
Legend Rare Coin Auctions is an auction company dedicated first and foremost to coin collectors, whether you are buying or selling. They strive for not only complete customer satisfaction, but the absolute in highest numismatic standards and integrity. Legend is the official auction house of the PCGS Members Only Show and holds five Regency sales in conjunction with PCGS Members Only Shows while also having Premier Session Sales approximately once a month.
