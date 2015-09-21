Videos
Transitional error found for 1971-D Kennedy half dollar: Monday Morning Brief, September 21, 2015
- Published: Sep 21, 2015, 3 AM
Managing Editor William T. Gibbs reports that the discovery of a 1971-D Kennedy half dollar struck on a silver-copper clad planchet is evidence that exciting coins like this transitional error can still be found.
