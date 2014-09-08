Videos
Monday Morning Brief Sept. 8, 2014
- Published: Sep 8, 2014, 6 AM
Coin World senior editor and paper money specialist Michele Orzano says many paper money auction opportunities exist year round to enable continuation of a collector’s “conversation” about the hobby.
Just in the last few weeks alone, nearly 3,000 lots of U.S. and world notes have been offered at auction. A discovery national bank note was sold Aug. 31 by Bonhams, and various rarities appeared in a paper money auction by Heritage during the recent Long Beach Expo.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Saint-Gaudens' Indian Head $10 gold eagles