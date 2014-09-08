Monday Morning Brief Sept. 8, 2014

Coin World senior editor and paper money specialist Michele Orzano says many paper money auction opportunities exist year round to enable continuation of a collector’s “conversation” about the hobby.

Just in the last few weeks alone, nearly 3,000 lots of U.S. and world notes have been offered at auction. A discovery national bank note was sold Aug. 31 by Bonhams, and various rarities appeared in a paper money auction by Heritage during the recent Long Beach Expo.