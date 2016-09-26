The dollar coin is barely used in circulation, but that hasn’t stopped one member of Congress from proposing legislation that would honor American innovators in a series of 56 coins issued over 14 years.

Good morning. Welcome to the Monday Morning Brief. I'm Jeff Starck of Coin World.



The Presidential dollar coin program has just concluded with Ronald Reagan, but a new series of dollar coins might be on the way.



Jim Himes, a congressman from Connecticut, has recently introduced legislation calling for 56 one-dollar coins to honor American Innovators. In the proposal, one coin would be issued for each state, territory and the District of Columbia.



Under the legislation, the program would continue for a 14-year period, four per year, beginning in 2017 or as soon as feasible.



If signed into law, these coins would not replace the Native American dollar program, and would only be struck in Uncirculated and Proof versions for collectors.



Production of the coins would include edge lettering of the year, Mint mark and E PLURIBUS UNUM motto, mirroring the Presidential and Native American dollar programs.



Now, that’s not the only element of the program that might sound familiar.



If approved, the American Innovation dollar coins would be issued in alphabetical order of the state, the district or territory represented, starting with Alabama.



Under the legislation, the common obverse is to bear a design symbolic of Liberty and include the inscription IN GOD WE TRUST.



Individual reverse designs are to reflect “a significant innovation, innovator or pioneer, or a group of innovators or pioneers” from the respective place being honored.

A provision in the proposal prohibits the use of any portrait or bust of any person living or dead.



So, rather than showing Thomas Edison for Ohio, perhaps the coin could show a light bulb or phonograph.



If the coin would honor the late Steve Jobs, maybe the famous iPhone could grace the coin.



Instead of showing Walt Disney, a native of Missouri, such a coin could depict one of Disney’s famous theme parks or characters like Mickey Mouse.



Those are just some names of potential honorees, and it is far too early to say who would be the subjects if the proposal indeed passes.



