Our money can tell many stories
- Published: Sep 11, 2017, 3 AM
Managing editor William T. Gibbs believes that the nation’s coins and paper money should tell many stories — that our history is bigger than the stories told by the lives of our Founding Fathers and former presidents. He looks at the recent disclosure that Harriet Tubman’s portrait might not appear on the next $20 note.
