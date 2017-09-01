Videos
Make sure to examine all sides of a coin
- Published: Sep 1, 2017, 4 AM
It has been often said there are three sides to every coin – the obverse, or heads side; the reverse, or tails side; and the third side being the edge. It’s important to study all sides.
Many numismatists will meticulously examine a coin’s every nuance, looking for diagnostics that could add to, or subtract from, a coin’s value and desirability.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Saint-Gaudens' Indian Head $10 gold eagles
-
Paper Money Jun 13, 2020, 12 PM
Catherine Cranston debuts on latest Royal Bank of Scotland note
-
US Coins Jun 12, 2020, 8 PM
Longtime Florida professional numismatist Larry Lee dies at 70
-
Precious Metals Jun 12, 2020, 8 PM
Australia brings back earlier design idea to new bullion coins