Make sure to examine all sides of a coin

It has been often said there are three sides to every coin – the obverse, or heads side; the reverse, or tails side; and the third side being the edge. It’s important to study all sides.

Many numismatists will meticulously examine a coin’s every nuance, looking for diagnostics that could add to, or subtract from, a coin’s value and desirability.

