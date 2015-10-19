Videos

Already over $47 million, Gardner sale rolls on: Monday Morning Brief, October 19, 2015

The fourth part of Heritage’s sale of the Eugene H. Gardner Collection of U.S. Coins is set for Oct. 28 in New York City. The session focuses on pieces, including duplicates and upgrades, that were not part of Gardner’s core sets, which have already brought more than $47 million during the first three sessions.

