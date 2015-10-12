Videos
2015 First Spouse Medal sets selling fast: Monday Morning Brief, October 12, 2015
- Published: Oct 12, 2015, 7 AM
The 2015 First Spouse bronze medal sets are approaching a sellout, with 18,308 sets from a maximum mintage of 20,000 already sold. Coin World Senior Editor Jeff Starck talks about this series and some of its aftermarket performance and potential.
Community Comments
