Monday Morning Brief Oct. 27, 2014
- Published: Oct 27, 2014, 5 AM
What is the biggest mistake people make when grading coins? Coin World’s editor Steve Roach reveals that and other tidbits from his interview with Florida coin dealer and grading expert Don Bonser featured in the November monthly edition of Coin World.
