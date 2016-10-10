VIDEO: How to get help writing your numismatic book

If you've thought about writing a book about a specific area of numismatics, it's possible that the Central States Numismatic Society can financially help with its research and publication.



Grants to assist the publication of new references in four different areas of collecting have been awarded the authors under the Central States Author Grants Program.

Full video transcript:

This is the Monday Morning Brief for October 10, 2016. I’m Coin World Senior Editor Paul Gilkes.



If you've thought about writing a book about a specific area of numismatics, it's possible that the Central States Numismatic Society can financially help with its research and publication.



Grants to assist the publication of new references in four different areas of collecting have recently been awarded the authors under the Central States Author Grants Program.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

The four 2016-2017 Central States Author Grant recipients and the titles of their respective books are:

??Kenneth Berger, Philippine Emergency Currency.

??Russell Doughty, Flying Eagle/Indian Cent Die Varieties.

??Kevin Flynn, Coin Collecting For Kids.

??Winston Zach, Contemporary Counterfeit Coinage.

According to Ray Lockwood, Central States education director and past president, the first grants under the Central States Author Grants Program were made in 2011 and have been awarded annually since.

Grants may not exceed $5,000. The amount budgeted for the grants ranges from $10,000 to $40,000 each year.

Lockwood said grant applications are due August 31 each year and are reviewed by the Central States Education Committee. The committee then recommends applications to be funded to the Central States Board that, in turn, approves the grants on or about October 1.

Since the 2011 establishment of the Central State Author Grants Program, 34 grants have been awarded. Some authors have been recipients of grants more than once.

“These grants have yielded 22 published books to date with others still in the development stage," Lockwood said. "Three grants were returned by authors who could not finish their work in a timely manner or decided against trying to research and write a book."

The grant money can be used for research and final publication of numismatic literature. Research can include travel expenses to libraries and other primary-source locations.

Actual costs of publication, such as printing and photography, may be reimbursed by grant monies. Grant monies are distributed on a quarterly basis.

Grant recipients must submit quarterly progress reports and supply a time line leading to publication and completion of their books.

Any deviation from the original intent or plan for publication must be approved by the Central States Education Committee.

If you’re interested, you may want to look into the Central States Author Grants Program next year.

For Coin World, I’m Paul Gilkes.