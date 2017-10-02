Videos
Time to rethink why we issue commemorative coins?
- Published: Oct 2, 2017, 3 AM
Since 1983 in the second year of the modern commemorative coin era, all commemorative coins have been issued to raise funds for a particular cause, organization or event. Coin World managing editor William T. Gibbs asks whether it is time to revisit that approach.
