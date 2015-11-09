Videos

Prooflike surfaces exhibited on some 2015 Uncirculated Mint set coins: Monday Morning Brief, Nov. 9, 2015

Some coins struck at the Denver Mint for 2015 Uncirculated Mint sets have what Numismatic Guaranty Corp. calls “Prooflike” surfaces, with some of these coins selling for premiums at auctions. The finishes appear to be the result of multiple factors present at the Denver Mint that are not present at the Philadelphia Mint.

Community Comments

Headlines