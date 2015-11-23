Videos
Royal Mint unveils 2016 coin designs: Monday Morning Brief, November 23, 2015
- Published: Nov 23, 2015, 2 AM
The approaching end of one year signals the release of new coins for the next year. The Royal Mint has unveiled circulating commemorative coin designs for 2016. These themes focus heavily on war and milestones for British figures, as well as marking the end of one coin era and the beginning of another.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Saint-Gaudens' Indian Head $10 gold eagles
-
Paper Money Jun 13, 2020, 12 PM
Catherine Cranston debuts on latest Royal Bank of Scotland note
-
US Coins Jun 12, 2020, 8 PM
Longtime Florida professional numismatist Larry Lee dies at 70
-
Precious Metals Jun 12, 2020, 8 PM
Australia brings back earlier design idea to new bullion coins