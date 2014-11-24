Videos
Monday Morning Brief Nov. 24, 2014
- Published: Nov 24, 2014, 4 AM
In the spirit of the season, Coin World content producer Joe O’Donnell talks about a couple of coins with a Thanksgiving theme, one from the U.S. and another from overseas.
United States Mint resumes silver American Eagle sales Nov. 17 to satisfy voracious investor demand
None of Kennedy half dollars in two-coin 50th Anniversary set graded Specimen 70
More than 2,000 19th century silver coins in mud-pot hoard discovered in India
Collector finds 1969-S DDO Lincoln cent after searching through 12,000 cents in rolls
