Monday Morning Brief Nov. 24, 2014

In the spirit of the season, Coin World content producer Joe O’Donnell talks about a couple of coins with a Thanksgiving theme, one from the U.S. and another from overseas.

United States Mint resumes silver American Eagle sales Nov. 17 to satisfy voracious investor demand

More from CoinWorld.com:

None of Kennedy half dollars in two-coin 50th Anniversary set graded Specimen 70

Can ISIL issue its own coins?

More than 2,000 19th century silver coins in mud-pot hoard discovered in India



Collector finds 1969-S DDO Lincoln cent after searching through 12,000 cents in rolls

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!