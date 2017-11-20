Videos
Coin World’s medal causes a stir in Beijing
- Published: Nov 20, 2017, 2 AM
Coin World issued a medal for the 2017 Beijing International Coin Expo, and crowds of collectors clamored for the commemorative.
The show coincides with Coin World’s expanded outreach to Asia, and offered excitement and education for those who attended.
