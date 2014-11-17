Videos
Monday Morning Brief Nov. 17, 2014
- Published: Nov 17, 2014, 4 AM
Not only are original Confederate half dollars are rare — they rarely enter the marketplace. That is what makes the upcoming auction appearances of two of coins in sales by Heritage and Stack’s Bowers in early 2015 so exciting, as Coin World’s William T. Gibbs reports.
Collector finds 1969-S DDO Lincoln cent after searching through 12,000 cents in rolls
More from CoinWorld.com:
Seventh 76-mm silver Benjamin Harrison Indian Peace medal a yard sale discovery'
Coveted' 1965 Washington quarter planchet error among unusual auction items: Whitman Expo Market Analysis
Liberty Dollar creator sentencing scheduled in federal court in North Carolina on Dec. 2
U.S. Mint plans resumption of sales Nov. 17 for American Eagle silver bullion coins
Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Saint-Gaudens' Indian Head $10 gold eagles