Monday Morning Brief Nov. 10, 2014
- Published: Nov 10, 2014, 4 AM
What do falling precious metal prices mean for the rare coin market and how does the bounty of rarities coming to market in the coming months impact coin buyer’s actions? Coin World’s editor Steve Roach discusses these topics in his Monday Morning Brief.
