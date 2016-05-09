Why 2016 is the year of Weinman: Monday Morning Brief

2016 will become known as the year of Weinman – sculptor Adolph A. Weinman, that is. The noted artist, who died in 1952 and left behind an extensive numismatic legacy, will have three 2016-dated coins issued by the U.S. Mint that will bear his designs.



Good morning. This is the Monday Morning Brief for May 9, 2016. I’m Coin World Senior Editor Paul Gilkes.



2016 will become known as the year of Weinman – sculptor Adolph A. Weinman, that is.



The noted artist, who died in 1952 and left behind an extensive numismatic legacy, will have three 2016-dated coins issued by the U.S. Mint that will bear his designs.



The first, the 2016-W Winged Liberty Head Centennial gold dime that went on sale April 21, resurrects Weinman’s designs executed on the silver dime introduced in 1916.



Sometime later in the 2016, the U.S. Mint is scheduled to issue the 2016-W Walking Liberty Centennial gold half dollar, a half-ounce .9999 fine gold version of the silver half dollar that was released a century ago.



Somewhere in the mix, the Mint will also introduce its first palladium bullion coin bearing obverse and reverse designs mandated from two different Weinman works.



The obverse of the 1-ounce .9995 fine palladium bullion coin, a release date for which the Mint has not yet announced, will bear the obverse design from the Winged Liberty Head dime, the second time that iconic design will be employed in 2016.



The reverse of the palladium bullion coin will bear an eagle design that Weinman rendered in 1906 for the reverse of the American Institute of Architects’ gold medal first awarded in 1907 and awarded annually since.



The Mint is in the initial planning stages for development of that palladium bullion coin, including securing vendors for providing the precious metal and fabrication of necessary planchets for production.



It will be interesting to see how much collector demand there will be for each of the Weinman-linked pieces.



For Coin World, I’m Paul Gilkes.