Monday Morning Brief May 5, 2014

This week Coin World editor-in-chief Steve Roach looks at the incredible sale in a GreatCollections.com auction of a Proof 70 Deep Cameo 2007-W $25 quarter-ounce Platinum American Eagle for $69,300. The reason this one sold for more than 1,000 times the $600, or so, that a typicAal example sells for? It is a rare variety, an early version struck at the West Point Mint not intended for circulation. The word FREEDOM on the ribbon across the shield on the reverse is frosted. On normal examples the word FREEDOM is mirrored. The variety was discovered in 2011.