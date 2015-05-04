Videos
Presidential Coin and Chronicles Sets: Monday Morning Brief, May 4, 2015
- Published: May 4, 2015, 4 AM
Although December is still eight months away, that’s the month the United States Mint plans to issue four limited-edition 2015 Coin and Chronicles Sets honoring Presidents Harry S. Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, and Lyndon B. Johnson.
Each of the sets is to contain a Reverse Proof 2015-P Presidential dollar depicting the respective president; a 1-ounce .999 fine silver Presidential medal measuring 1.312 inches in diameter; and a stamp bearing the president’s likeness.
