Videos
World War II treasure returns
- Published: May 26, 2017, 9 AM
A story reaching a conclusion last week really began more than 70 years ago, in the Austrian countryside immediately after World War II. The American Numismatic Society was finally able to repatriate 94 coins that were among hundreds stolen from Salzburg in the days after fighting ended.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Saint-Gaudens' Indian Head $10 gold eagles