Collectors can buy bronze duplicates of congressional gold medals: Monday Morning Brief, May 25, 2015

Since the Continental Congress authorized the first congressional gold medal in 1776 to recognize Gen. George Washington’s military achievements during the Revolutionary War, the nation’s legislators have approved some 160 pieces of legislation authorizing such medals to recognize people in a wide range of fields for contributions to the nation and society.

The latest congressional gold medal for which collectors can obtain 3-inch and 1.5-Inch bronze duplicate medals is the one presented May 20 for the American Fighter Aces.