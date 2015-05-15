Videos
If America has a woman on paper money, why not plastic money?: Monday Morning Brief, May 18, 2015
- Published: May 15, 2015, 7 AM
The prospect of replacing President Andrew Jackson with a woman on the $20 Federal Reserve Note has gained a lot of media attention in recent weeks.
Coin World Senior Editor Jeff Starck points to other countries in the world to suggest that perhaps it is also time to make American paper money out of plastic.
More from CoinWorld.com:
More than half of March of Dimes coin sales tied to currently unvavailable Special Silver Set
ModernCoinMart has been sold to GovMint.com owner Asset Marketing Services
Louis Golino: Lower household limits needed for 2015 Presidential Coin and Chronicles Sets
Take a short quiz to test your numismatic knowledge
Collectors' Clearinghouse: Some damaged errors are indeed genuine
Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Saint-Gaudens' Indian Head $10 gold eagles