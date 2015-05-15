If America has a woman on paper money, why not plastic money?: Monday Morning Brief, May 18, 2015

The prospect of replacing President Andrew Jackson with a woman on the $20 Federal Reserve Note has gained a lot of media attention in recent weeks.

Coin World Senior Editor Jeff Starck points to other countries in the world to suggest that perhaps it is also time to make American paper money out of plastic.

More from CoinWorld.com:

More than half of March of Dimes coin sales tied to currently unvavailable Special Silver Set

ModernCoinMart has been sold to GovMint.com owner Asset Marketing Services

Louis Golino: Lower household limits needed for 2015 Presidential Coin and Chronicles Sets

Take a short quiz to test your numismatic knowledge

Collectors' Clearinghouse: Some damaged errors are indeed genuine

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!