How does a die variety become mainstream?: Monday Morning Brief, Mar. 9, 2015
- Published: Mar 9, 2015, 3 AM
How does a die variety become mainstream, such as the 1955 Lincoln, Doubled Die cent or 1918/7-S Standing Liberty quarter dollar?
Coin World’s William T. Gibbs explores how a new die variety can become a part of a mainstream collection by looking at the newly discovered doubled die obverse variety found on a 1919 Winged Liberty Head dime.
