Striking the March of Dimes silver dollar: Monday Morning Brief

One of the privileges of being a member of the editorial staff covering the United States Mint is being able to step inside the production facilities to document history as it happens.



The latest such event occurred March 11 at the West Point Mint — the ceremonial first striking of the Proof 2015-W March of Dimes silver dollar.



More from CoinWorld.com:



Q. David Bowers: Kennedy half dollar came along amid circulating coin shortage in U.S.

United States Mint unveils 2015 First Spouse gold coin designs

Low-mintage 'King of Morgan dollars' example sells for nearly $40,000

$60,000 gold coin is lost at ANA National Money Show, found and returned within hours

Casino owner altered surfaces of coins to stem exodus as souvenirs

Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.



Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!