A coin that glows in the dark … in pocket change?
- Published: Mar 20, 2017, 3 AM
The Royal Canadian Mint has announced a world first, a glow-in-the-dark coin that will be released into circulation at face value. Coin World senior editor Jeff Starck discusses the colorful $2 coin (which shows the Northern Lights) and discusses some other circulating commemorative coins announced for Canada.
