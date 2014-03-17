Monday Morning Brief Mar. 17, 2014

This week Coin World Editor-in-Chief Steve Roach looks at two stories involving gold. It is Saint Patrick’s Day, after all, and what do leprechauns like more than gold? First, Odyssey Marine Exploration will be returning to the SS Central America shipwreck site, nearly 160 miles off the coast of South Carolina in the Atlantic Ocean. The ship sank in 1857 and the first recovery effort yielded gold bars and coins, including more than 5,000 1857-S gold Coronet $20 double eagles. Odyssey Marine believes that there’s more to be uncovered. Also, Stack’s Bowers will offer a 1936 gold Nobel Peace Prize medal during the Whitman Baltimore Expo, March 27 to 30.

