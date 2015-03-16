Videos
Reagan dollar design faces scrutiny: Monday Morning Brief, March 16
- Published: Mar 16, 2015, 3 AM
Coin World is back from the American Numismatic Association National Money Show in Portland, Ore., where the big news was the recommendation of an obverse design for the 2016 Ronald Reagan Presidential dollar. Almost like Reagan’s 1984 re-election campaign, the vote was swift and decisive.
