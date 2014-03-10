Monday Morning Brief Mar. 10, 2014

This week Coin World Editor-in-Chief Steve Roach looks at an interesting development with the Saddle Ridge Hoard of 19th century gold coins: could the coins have been stolen from the San Francisco Mint in 1901? The answer: probably not. Also, the United States Mint is resuming the American Eagle platinum bullion coin program after a hiatus that began in 2009. The Mint will make 1-ounce platinum bullion coins available for sale to authorized purchasers beginning March 10.